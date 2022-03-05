Eason clutch as LSU knocks off No. 25 Alabama in OT

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (21-10, 9-9 SEC) snapped a five game losing streak against No. 25 Alabama (19-12, 9-0 SEC) with a 80-77 win on Saturday, March 5.

Tari Eason was clutch in the minute of the game and scored four points for the Tigers in a 30 second sequence to give the Tigers a one point lead over the Crimson Tide at 78-77. Eason finished with 20 points and was 9-of-13 from the charity stripe.

He was clutch from the free throw line to get the Tigers within one and then blocked a three point attempt and scored on the other end to give LSU the one point lead.

It was a back and forth game in the first half between the Crimson Tide and Tigers with the game tied 15 times with 12 different lead changes.

The Tigers forced the Crimson Tide into 21 turnovers and held Bama’s Jaden Shackleford, the Southeastern Conference leader in made three pointers to 0-of-8 from deep and just six points.

LSU got their first lead of the second half off of a Darius Days layup to make it 66-64. Brandon Murray would get the lead to four on a dunk to make it 68-64 off of a steal from Xavier Pinson.

Days would finish the game with 24 points, his sixth time this season scoring 20 points or more. He was 8-of-15 from the field and 3-of-7 from deep. With 13 points coming in the second half. Murray added 17 points while shooting 7-of-14 from the field and 2-of-6 from behind the arc.

In the first half there were five ties and seven different lead changes. LSU led as many as eight points in the first half at 13-5 as for Alabama they led as many as three points at 23-20 with 9:04 left before halftime.

In the first half LSU was 4-of-11 from three and 13-0f-28 from the field led by Eason with 10 points and two rebounds. Days added nine points for the tigers and was 1-of-2 from deep and had four rebounds.

The Tide shot 30% from behind the arc, making 6-of-20 threes. Jahvon Quinerly led the way with 9 points in the first half and was 3-of-7 from deep. JD Davison added 8 points and was 2-of-5 from three.

