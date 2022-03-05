Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Eason clutch as LSU knocks off No. 25 Alabama in OT

Tari Eason (13) scores 20 points in win over No. 25 Alabama.
Tari Eason (13) scores 20 points in win over No. 25 Alabama.(LSU Men's Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (21-10, 9-9 SEC) snapped a five game losing streak against No. 25 Alabama (19-12, 9-0 SEC) with a 80-77 win on Saturday, March 5.

Tari Eason was clutch in the minute of the game and scored four points for the Tigers in a 30 second sequence to give the Tigers a one point lead over the Crimson Tide at 78-77. Eason finished with 20 points and was 9-of-13 from the charity stripe.

He was clutch from the free throw line to get the Tigers within one and then blocked a three point attempt and scored on the other end to give LSU the one point lead.

It was a back and forth game in the first half between the Crimson Tide and Tigers with the game tied 15 times with 12 different lead changes.

The Tigers forced the Crimson Tide into 21 turnovers and held Bama’s Jaden Shackleford, the Southeastern Conference leader in made three pointers to 0-of-8 from deep and just six points.

LSU got their first lead of the second half off of a Darius Days layup to make it 66-64. Brandon Murray would get the lead to four on a dunk to make it 68-64 off of a steal from Xavier Pinson.

Days would finish the game with 24 points, his sixth time this season scoring 20 points or more. He was 8-of-15 from the field and 3-of-7 from deep. With 13 points coming in the second half. Murray added 17 points while shooting 7-of-14 from the field and 2-of-6 from behind the arc.

In the first half there were five ties and seven different lead changes. LSU led as many as eight points in the first half at 13-5 as for Alabama they led as many as three points at 23-20 with 9:04 left before halftime.

In the first half LSU was 4-of-11 from three and 13-0f-28 from the field led by Eason with 10 points and two rebounds. Days added nine points for the tigers and was 1-of-2 from deep and had four rebounds.

The Tide shot 30% from behind the arc, making 6-of-20 threes. Jahvon Quinerly led the way with 9 points in the first half and was 3-of-7 from deep. JD Davison added 8 points and was 2-of-5 from three.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

Khayla Pointer.
Kentucky upsets No. 2 seed LSU 78-63 in SEC Tournament
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1)
HOW TO WATCH: #25 Alabama vs. LSU on WAFB
LSU head coach Will Wade.
LSU struggles to close out No. 14 Arkansas, falling 77-76
LSU receives sendoff from fans ahead of SEC Tourney