Deadly shooting occurs on North Ardenwood Drive

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-year-old is dead following a shooting early Saturday morning on North Ardenwood Drive, according to officials.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department, detectives are investigating the deadly shooting, which occured around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 5 at 1957 North Ardenwood Drive.

Police said they found Mjireyae Addison, 18, inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds, which he succumbed to at the scene.

According to BRPD, investigators believe an altercation led to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

