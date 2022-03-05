Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Crowd gathers at Juban Crossing overpass as trucker convoy rolls through

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A crowd gathered near the Juban Crossing overpass on I-12 in Denham Springs Saturday morning, as a trucker convoy rolled down the highway.

A crowd gathered near the Juban Crossing overpass on I-12 in Denham Springs Saturday morning,...
A crowd gathered near the Juban Crossing overpass on I-12 in Denham Springs Saturday morning, as a truck convoy rolled down the highway.(Robert Arms)

Photos captured at the event show people standing along the highway, waving flags and holding up signs as the trucks passed.

RELATED: California convoy opposing COVID-19 mandates hits the road

According to a Facebook event called “American Truckers Freedom Convoy Demonstration,” the trucks are “traveling the I-10 corridor from Fresno to Jacksonville then up to DC.”

One participant said the demonstration was a show of support for truck drivers and served as a way to thank them for the work that they do.

The Facebook event stated the convoy began in Baton Rouge, passing the Nairn Drive Park overpass, near Acadian and Perkins around 9:00 a.m. before moving towards the Juban Crossing area around 9:15 a.m.

The convoy was reportedly scheduled to drive through surrounding areas Saturday, March 5 including Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Livingston, Hammond, Covington, Mandeville and Slidell.

The convoy is similar to others happening across the country as a protest against pandemic restrictions.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department
Deadly shooting occurs on North Ardenwood Drive
Tari Eason (13) scores 20 points in win over No. 25 Alabama.
Eason clutch as LSU knocks off No. 25 Alabama in OT
LSU's RB coach Frank Wilson leaving LSU to take new coaching job.
Former McNeese football coach now part of allegations against LSU
Trevor Galloway, 29
LPSO: Deputies arrest man for firing gun in parking lot of Denham Springs bar