Boil advisory for some in Livingston Parish

By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Part of Livingston Parish is under a boil advisory on Saturday, March 5 after a water main break.

According to the French Settlement Water Company, customers in the Springfield Area Water System are encouraged to bring water to a rolling boil for one minute prior to consumption, as a precaution.

The leak is being repaired and samples will be collected, according to the water company.

