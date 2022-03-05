Boil advisory for some in Livingston Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Part of Livingston Parish is under a boil advisory on Saturday, March 5 after a water main break.

According to the French Settlement Water Company, customers in the Springfield Area Water System are encouraged to bring water to a rolling boil for one minute prior to consumption, as a precaution.

The leak is being repaired and samples will be collected, according to the water company.

