Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Unrestrained driver killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash, State Police say

Unrestrained drive killed in Tangipahoa crash, State Police say
Unrestrained drive killed in Tangipahoa crash, State Police say(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating after a deadly single-car crash in Tangipahoa Parish early Friday morning.

Tpr. William Huggins confirmed the crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. March 4 on LA Hwy. 1064 near LA Hwy. 443.

Charles Dephillips, 50, died in the crash, according to LSP.

The initial investigation revealed the accident happened as a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado traveled westbound on LA Hwy. 1064. The Chevrolet crossed the centerline, coming across the eastbound lane before running off the roadway. After swerving off of the road, the Chevrolet traveled through a ditch before hitting a tree.

State Police report Dephillips was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

Khayla Pointer.
Kentucky upsets No. 2 seed LSU in SEC Tournament
Shortstop Jordan Thompson celebrates with teammates after walk-off HR to beat Oklahoma.
Thompson’s off HR lifts No. 7 LSU past Oklahoma, 5-4 in extras
Fisherman rescues man who fell off I-10 into Whiskey Bay, troopers say
Bayou Manchac clearing to help with drainage in three parishes
Dylan Brecheen.
BRPD searching for man for alleged involvement in stealing metal items worth $47K