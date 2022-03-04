Unrestrained driver killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash, State Police say

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating after a deadly single-car crash in Tangipahoa Parish early Friday morning.

Tpr. William Huggins confirmed the crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. March 4 on LA Hwy. 1064 near LA Hwy. 443.

Charles Dephillips, 50, died in the crash, according to LSP.

The initial investigation revealed the accident happened as a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado traveled westbound on LA Hwy. 1064. The Chevrolet crossed the centerline, coming across the eastbound lane before running off the roadway. After swerving off of the road, the Chevrolet traveled through a ditch before hitting a tree.

State Police report Dephillips was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

