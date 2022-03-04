Ask the Expert
Seafood restaurants brace for busy first Friday of Lent

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bring on the fish! Many Christians will be avoiding meat and turn to fish on Fridays. As you think about those menu items like boiled crawfish, fried fish, oyster po’ boys, just know you might be spending more on your favorites.

Tony’s Seafood is one of the most famous in Baton Rouge that has all those options and more. It’s also known for its great seafood and good hospitality.

According to the Crawfish App, you’re looking at about $6 a pound if you’re getting them boiled, and just over $4 a pound if you’re getting them live.

You will find some cheaper than this if you look around.

