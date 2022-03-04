Propel Stent clears chronic sinusitis

CHICAGO, Ill. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— Stuffy nose, headaches, coughing, facial and ear pain. These are just some of the symptoms for chronic sinusitis. Allergy shots and medications may work for some, but for patients whose condition is resistant, surgery may be an option. But sometimes a revision surgery is also needed. Now a newly FDA-approved tool is reducing the need for multiple surgeries and bringing patients much needed relief. Ivanhoe has the details.

Carol Temkin is all about music, family, and her dog Tucker …

But her chronic sinus issues made these moments tough to enjoy.

“I would just have these times where I couldn’t breathe. It was very hard to just live everyday life,” shared Carol.

Temkin tried allergy shots, over-the-counter medication, nasal sprays, and even antibiotics.

“So pretty much, I was doing everything that I could do to make it better, but it wasn’t getting better,” said Carol.

Ear, nose, and throat doctor Ryan Vaughn believed surgery could be an option for Temkin. However due to scarring …

“The likelihood of needing surgery again can be as high as 50 to 60 percent, depending on the patient’s conditions,” stated Ryan Vaughn, M.D., Founder, CEO, and Director, Exhale Sinus and Facial Pain Center.

But an innovative FDA-approved stent is reducing the need for revision surgery.

“The PROPEL stent is able to be placed after the sinus has been opened and what it does is actually sits inside the opening, putting pressure outward in a gentle fashion and also releasing an anti-inflammatory medication,” explained Dr. Vaughn.

Preventing the sinus from scarring and meaning more surgery later on. Temkin had surgery and had the PROPEL stent added in and is feeling much better now.

“As my husband says, ‘you’re not snoring.’ I can breathe through my nose, so it’s pretty amazing,” smiled Carol.

The PROPEL stent stays inside the sinus for about 45 days and dissolves on its own. Dr. Vaughn says once sinus surgery is performed and the PROPEL stent is placed in, patients will start to see relief in a matter of days.

