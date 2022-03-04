No. 22 LSU holds on to shutout No. 21 UL-Lafayette 4-0

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - No. 22 LSU (13-5) holds on to shutout No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3) 4-0 at Yvette Girouard Field on Thursday, March 3 in the first game of the LSU Invitational.

Shelbi Sunseri (4-1) picked up the win for the Tigers, her fourth, pitching six innings, allowing three hits, with six walks and two strikeouts. Ciara Briggs was 2-for-4 at the plate including a key double, the Tiger’s lone extra-base hit.

UL-Lafayette was able to get runners on base in all seven innings against the Tigers, however, LSU was able to avoid damage with the help of some great defense from the Tigers including a key double-play in the fourth inning.

The Ragin’ Cajuns would threaten in the bottom of the seventh inning as they drew back-to-back walks off of Sunseri. Ali Kilponen would relieve Sunseri and would get the first batter she faced out on a pop-up to third base. They would then load the bases as Danieca Coffey struggled to field the ball, but Kilponen would strike out the next two batters to secure the win.

ALI CALLED GAME ‼️‼️@AliKilponen fans the last two batters to bring the W back to Baton Rouge! pic.twitter.com/RSHYH1ofvf — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) March 4, 2022

In the top of the fourth inning, LSU would break things open and take a 4-0 lead. Briggs would lead things off with double to right-center, Taylor Pleasants would follow by reaching first base on a hit by pitch. They both would come around to score on a Georgia Clark two-run single up the middle to take a 2-0 lead.

M4| The Tigers cross four runs in the top of the fourth highlighted by @georgia_clark5's two RBI single!



LSU - 4

ULL - 0



📺: https://t.co/oYTrrWk04e pic.twitter.com/aIi0SsmDyh — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) March 4, 2022

Then the Tigers would take advantage of a couple of mistakes by the Cajuns, as McKenzie Redoutey drew a walk to score Sydney Peterson from third to make it a 3-0 game, and then Ali Newland would score on a passed ball to make it 4-0.

The Tigers will return home for a double-header against Troy from Tiger Park, the first game is scheduled for 4 p.m. and game two is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

