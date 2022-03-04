Ask the Expert
80°s for weekend with a few showers expected each afternoon

By Jay Grymes
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Be ready for a patch or two of light fog for Saturday morning with daybreak temperatures in the low to mid 50°s.

It’s a sun/cloud mix for the afternoon, breezy to windy, with highs in the low 80°s. Add in a 20% rain chance for Saturday afternoon, too.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, March 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, March 4

Sunday starts out in the low 60°s for the Red Stick with some patches of fog early. Into the afternoon, we go to a sun/cloud mix to mostly cloudy skies with a 20% to 30% afternoon rain chance. Like Saturday, it will be breezy on Sunday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80°s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, March 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, March 4

A cold front arrives Monday bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms, but at this point, severe weather is not a significant concern. The pattern stays unsettled for the following days with rains tapering off for Thursday and Friday. It gets cooler behind Monday’s cold front, too, with morning starts potentially dropping into the 30°s by next weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, March 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, March 4

