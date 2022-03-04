Nationwide police shortage felt by Baton Rouge Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a nationwide police officer shortage, and the demand is growing by the second.

This comes as cities like Baton Rouge continue to deal with a record spike in violence, and as more people continue to question their own safety.

“People are very mindful and cognizant of what’s going on around them,” said Wright. Residents like Eugene Wright told us he feels safe in Baton Rouge, but he understands why others don’t. He said hiring more cops could help, but he said people need more than just an officer’s presence to feel safe again.

”Officer presence would be a thing to make everybody feel more comfortable, but it depends on if those officers are doing the correct thing to make those people feel safe,” said Wright.

Officials estimate that the Baton Rouge Police Department is short 115 people, but there’s a major push right now to fill these spots. ”This right now, needs major attention,” said BRPD Sgt. Darren Ahmed.

Sgt. Darren Ahmed is a recruiter for BRPD. He said recent civil unrest, cops retiring, and misconceptions about the job are all playing a part in the shortage. That’s why BRPD is targeting our local high schools, colleges, and holding job fairs to educate people to pull them in.

”Some of them are very interested. You just have to build that bond, that relationship, and influence them. What’s more important in the community that they actually live in? Giving back serving, or running away from the problem,” said Ahmed. Sergeant Ahmed said they plan to do everything in their power to fill these staffing needs because the people in this city depend on it.

”We’re not just police officers. Sometimes when we go on calls, we have to be a father to some of these young men who don’t have a father. We have to be a friend, a listening ear because people just want you to listen. So, we wear these various hats, and if we can learn to mentor one another and take some of this implicit bias away and acknowledge that we’re people, their people, then that’s where that bond begins. Playing those various roles as a public servant, and not a cop. That’s the type of people we’re looking for to serve from the heart, and that’s very important in these times,” said Ahmed.

If you’re interested in joining BRPD, you can contact a recruiter by calling 225-389-3906 or send an email at BRPDRecruiting@brla.gov. You can also visit their website at geauxbrpd.com.

