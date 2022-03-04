MISSING: BRPD searches for 24-year-old man last seen on Feb. 28
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man who disappeared on Feb. 28, 2022.
BRPD said Nassir Rahman, 24, was last seen in the area near Lake La Dare Ave.
He is 5-foot-9 and weighs 175 pounds. He has a slim build and a beard. He was last seen wearing a hoodie and blue jeans.
Anyone having information on Rahman’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
