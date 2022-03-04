LPSO searching for missing man with medical condition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is currently searching for a missing 28-year-old.

According to deputies they are searching for 28-year-old Jordan D. Hill.

Jordan D. Hill, 28. (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Hill was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 28 walking near Sherwood Forest Blvd. in East Baton Rouge Parish, and was wearing black pants, a red Nike hoodie, and black tennis shoes.

Authorities have been working closely with Hill’s mother who told deputies he has a medical issue and safety is a concern at this time.

If you have any information on Hill’s whereabouts please call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1.

