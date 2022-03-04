LPSO searching for missing man with medical condition
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is currently searching for a missing 28-year-old.
According to deputies they are searching for 28-year-old Jordan D. Hill.
Hill was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 28 walking near Sherwood Forest Blvd. in East Baton Rouge Parish, and was wearing black pants, a red Nike hoodie, and black tennis shoes.
Authorities have been working closely with Hill’s mother who told deputies he has a medical issue and safety is a concern at this time.
If you have any information on Hill’s whereabouts please call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.