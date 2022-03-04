Ask the Expert
HOW TO WATCH: #25 Alabama vs. LSU on WAFB

LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1)
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU men’s basketball will try to end the regular season on a high note at home after a heartbreaking one-point loss on the road in Fayetteville, Ark. on Wednesday, March 2.

Tipoff for #25 Alabama vs. LSU at the Maravich Center is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5.

CBS Sports’ coverage of the game will be televised on WAFB-TV Channel 9 (see channel guide below) and available for streaming on the Paramount+ app. You can also stream it on the CBS Sports app (cable/satellite login required).

WAFB-TV CHANNEL GUIDE

Cable/Satellite ProviderChannel Number
COX7 (SD) 1007 (HD)
AT&T U-Verse9 (SD) 1009 (HD)
DIRECTV9
DISH9
EATEL7 (SD) 707 (HD)
OVER THE AIR (Antenna)9.1
The Tigers (20-10 overall, 8-9 SEC) which were once ranked as high as #12 in the AP Top 25 poll have been unranked since Feb. 7.

LSU is looking to finish the year with a .500 conference record and build momentum heading into the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Fla. next week.

