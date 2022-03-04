HOW TO WATCH: #25 Alabama vs. LSU on WAFB
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU men’s basketball will try to end the regular season on a high note at home after a heartbreaking one-point loss on the road in Fayetteville, Ark. on Wednesday, March 2.
Tipoff for #25 Alabama vs. LSU at the Maravich Center is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5.
CBS Sports’ coverage of the game will be televised on WAFB-TV Channel 9 (see channel guide below) and available for streaming on the Paramount+ app. You can also stream it on the CBS Sports app (cable/satellite login required).
WAFB-TV CHANNEL GUIDE
|Cable/Satellite Provider
|Channel Number
|COX
|7 (SD) 1007 (HD)
|AT&T U-Verse
|9 (SD) 1009 (HD)
|DIRECTV
|9
|DISH
|9
|EATEL
|7 (SD) 707 (HD)
|OVER THE AIR (Antenna)
|9.1
MORE SPORTS
The Tigers (20-10 overall, 8-9 SEC) which were once ranked as high as #12 in the AP Top 25 poll have been unranked since Feb. 7.
LSU is looking to finish the year with a .500 conference record and build momentum heading into the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Fla. next week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.