HOW TO WATCH: #25 Alabama vs. LSU on WAFB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU men’s basketball will try to end the regular season on a high note at home after a heartbreaking one-point loss on the road in Fayetteville, Ark. on Wednesday, March 2 .

Tipoff for #25 Alabama vs. LSU at the Maravich Center is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5.

CBS Sports’ coverage of the game will be televised on WAFB-TV Channel 9 (see channel guide below) and available for streaming on the Paramount+ app . You can also stream it on the CBS Sports app (cable/satellite login required).

WAFB-TV CHANNEL GUIDE

Cable/Satellite Provider Channel Number COX 7 (SD) 1007 (HD) AT&T U-Verse 9 (SD) 1009 (HD) DIRECTV 9 DISH 9 EATEL 7 (SD) 707 (HD) OVER THE AIR (Antenna) 9.1

The Tigers (20-10 overall, 8-9 SEC) which were once ranked as high as #12 in the AP Top 25 poll have been unranked since Feb. 7.

LSU is looking to finish the year with a .500 conference record and build momentum heading into the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Fla. next week.

