High prices & supply shortages hitting local seafood restaurants hard as Lent begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Can you imagine... Are some of your favorite restaurants pulling the oyster po’boy off of their menus, because of the high costs?

It’s already happening and being considered at some spots across South Louisiana.

For oyster shucker Doug, it was business as usual on Thursday, March 1 at Acme Oyster House in Baton Rouge. As he prepares their signature sizzling chargrilled oysters, topped with herb butter and a special blend of cheese.

Lent is always busy for us, company-wide,” said Paul Rotner, CEO of Acme Oyster House.

But getting those fresh oysters to your dinner table is getting more expensive for restaurants and businesses each day.

“I just got a notification this morning that our shell product for our oysters is going to jump about $5 to $7 a sack, which is going to put us in the mid $50 range per sack, which is crazy to me,” said Rotner.

Rotner says 50% of everything they sell is oysters. But with the rising costs, the restaurant’s slogan of ‘Life’s more fun with seafood,’ may take a small hit.

“As of right now, we’re keeping oysters on the menu. For an oyster po’boy, we’re going to try to keep it under $25 for as long as we can. But the likelihood is, it’s going to eventually have to come off the menu, or we’re going to have to raise the price even higher,” said Rotner.

“Crawfish season is full-fledged on the way right now,” said Von Raybon, owner of Pit N Peel.

Over at Pit N Peel, the crawfish sell at $4.99 a pound, with Raybon believes is the best price in the city.

“And as Easter kind of comes into play, the prices start to level out,” said Raybon.

He says everything that goes along with preparing crawfish is impacting the pricing, like seasonings and even propane.

“But all the additives that we need to make sure the crawfish are available, we’ve seen some influx in that area,” said Raybon.

He’s urging customers to be patient if they can.

“Just know that we’re all doing our very best to get those products on hand so that our customers can be satisfied,” said Raybon.

But back at Acme, Rotner says the menu is staying the same for now, and he’s hopeful that prices go down soon.

“It’s getting challenging for everybody. Costs of labor going up and costs of goods going up, there’s going to be a lot of small guys who just aren’t going to be able to withstand that,” he said.

Rotner says he didn’t even see this high prices for oysters after the BP Oil Spill. And that includes shrimp and crab as well.

