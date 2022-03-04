FBI agent facing sex charges in La. indicted in Texas for indecency

TYLER, Texas (WAFB) - An FBI agent from Prairieville, La., who is accused of sex charges in Ascension Parish, was indicted by a grand jury in Texas for indecency, KLTV reported.

The station said David Harris, a veteran FBI special agent, is facing a charge of indecency with a child in Smith County. It added court records show he was indicted on Feb. 10 and is scheduled to be arraigned on June 20.

A woman described a “skinny dipping” incident at her pool in Tyler in July 2018 when her daughter was 13, according to the arrest report.

Harris last appeared in a Gonzales courtroom on July 1, 2021, for a bond hearing. District Judge Tess Stromberg ordered him held without bond.

Prosecutors did not give the specific allegations against Harris in the case, only saying they involve underage girls. A source familiar with the case said the allegations are extremely disturbing.

In Ascension Parish, he is charged with aggravated crimes against nature and indecent behavior with children under the age of 13, records show.

Harris is accused of multiple sex crimes across several jurisdictions, including rape and offenses involving children.

He was assigned to the New Orleans FBI field office before his arrest. He was appointed to head up a regional division of the FBI that investigates online crimes against children, including child pornography.

The investigation involves allegations from as far back as 2016 but could eventually stretch back much further to a time when the agent was in the United States military, sources said.

