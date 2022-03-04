Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

FBI agent facing sex charges in La. indicted in Texas for indecency

David Harris
David Harris(KLTV)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (WAFB) - An FBI agent from Prairieville, La., who is accused of sex charges in Ascension Parish, was indicted by a grand jury in Texas for indecency, KLTV reported.

The station said David Harris, a veteran FBI special agent, is facing a charge of indecency with a child in Smith County. It added court records show he was indicted on Feb. 10 and is scheduled to be arraigned on June 20.

A woman described a “skinny dipping” incident at her pool in Tyler in July 2018 when her daughter was 13, according to the arrest report.

RELATED STORIES
Smith County grand jury indicts FBI agent accused of exposing self to child
FBI agent appears in Gonzales courtroom on sex charges
Case against FBI agent could stretch beyond Louisiana
FBI agent arrested in Ascension Parish on multiple sexual charges involving juveniles

Harris last appeared in a Gonzales courtroom on July 1, 2021, for a bond hearing. District Judge Tess Stromberg ordered him held without bond.

Prosecutors did not give the specific allegations against Harris in the case, only saying they involve underage girls. A source familiar with the case said the allegations are extremely disturbing.

In Ascension Parish, he is charged with aggravated crimes against nature and indecent behavior with children under the age of 13, records show.

Harris is accused of multiple sex crimes across several jurisdictions, including rape and offenses involving children.

He was assigned to the New Orleans FBI field office before his arrest. He was appointed to head up a regional division of the FBI that investigates online crimes against children, including child pornography.

The investigation involves allegations from as far back as 2016 but could eventually stretch back much further to a time when the agent was in the United States military, sources said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

Khayla Pointer.
Kentucky upsets No. 2 seed LSU in SEC Tournament
Shortstop Jordan Thompson celebrates with teammates after walk-off HR to beat Oklahoma.
Thompson’s off HR lifts No. 7 LSU past Oklahoma, 5-4 in extras
Fisherman rescues man who fell off I-10 into Whiskey Bay, troopers say
Bayou Manchac clearing to help with drainage in three parishes
Dylan Brecheen.
BRPD searching for man for alleged involvement in stealing metal items worth $47K