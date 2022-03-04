‘Father of the year’ puts himself between son and raging bull

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A DeRidder dad is being called “father of the year” for saving his son from a raging bull. A viral video shows the dad jumping into action to protect his son after he was bucked off a bull and knocked out cold at a Texas rodeo.

His son is now telling 7 News the outcome could have been much worse if his father didn’t intervene.

“Wrecks happen a lot in bull riding and that was definitely one that could have gone a lot worse,” said Cody Hooks.

This wasn’t 18-year-old Cody Hooks’ first rodeo, and for every competition, he has his father Landis by his side.

“When I was about 13 I decided this was what I wanted to do, and he taught me everything, or pretty much everything I know,” said Cody.

But this bull ride at a Texas rodeo last month ended with Cody getting bucked off and knocked unconscious.

“I didn’t really know what all happened until afterwards. I woke up and my whole face was swollen because it hit me right behind the ear in the jaw,” said Cody.

Without a thought, Landis jumped into action, putting himself between his son and a raging bull.

“All I could think about was just covering him up, ‘cause he couldn’t cover himself up.”

Laying on top of his son, Landis potentially saved Cody’s life.

“If I wasn’t trying, I’d probably have facial reconstruction right now. I was out for about five to six minutes, is what they told me. I remember a little black spot right over the top of me and then I fade out again,” said Cody.

A seasoned bull rider, Landis knows the dangers of the sport firsthand, along with the time spent training to prevent injuries.

“It’s not just go jump on a bull, it’s every day training,” said Landis.

“A lot of people don’t see the behind the scenes stuff, they watch it on TV, they see guys being 90 all the time, but they don’t see the hard work they put into it, and times they go into these rodeos and get killed off from the get-go.”

Without his dad’s quick thinking - “I guess I would have gotten run over and ended up with a few broken ribs. I don’t know what would have happened really,” said Cody.

They count themselves lucky - Landis Hooks had only bruising on his legs, while Cody sustained a concussion but no broken bones.

Cody says he’s had a few injuries in his almost 1,000 rides, but this was by far his worst fall.

