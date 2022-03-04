Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

EBRSO: Multi-agency investigation leads to drug bust, three arrests

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three men were arrested on drug charges after a joint-agency investigation that spanned over the course of two months, according to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO).

EBRSO Narcotics conducted the investigation along with the Baton Rouge Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) into the the Drug Trafficking Operation (DTO) led by Travis Carroll, also known as “Trap.”

Travis Carroll
Travis Carroll(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies report throughout the investigation, agents conducted purchases of narcotics including fentanyl and crack cocaine from co-conspirators of Carroll at locations operated by Carroll.

EBRSO confirmed a dozen search warrants were obtained as a result of the investigation. Ten of the warrants were in East Baton Rouge Parish, one in Livingston Parish and one in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The locations searched in East Baton Rouge Parish were on Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., Lehmann St., Lee Dr., S. Flannery Rd., Tiger Bend Rd., and Hanks Dr.

EBRSO detailed the search warrants were executed at the same time with the help of numerous agencies on Thursday, March 3.

The following was seized:

  • $34,645 (pending seizure)
  • ¼ pound of Crack Cocaine (street value $4,800)
  • ¾ pound of Powder Cocaine (street value $13,000)
  • ¼ ounce of Fentanyl
  • 1 pound of marijuana
  • 1 Pint of Promethazine
  • 2 fully automatic handguns (Glock “switch” illegal conversions)
  • 3 semiautomatic hand guns

Travis Carroll is facing several charges including PWITD Sch. II (crack cocaine), PWITD Sch. II (powder cocaine), PWTID Sch. I (marijuana), and Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia.

D’mon Spears, also known as “Big Mon” is facing charges that include PWITD Sch. II (crack cocaine), PWITD Sch. II (powder cocaine), PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl), Illegal Handling of Machine Guns, Distribution of Sch. II (crack cocaine), and Distribution of Sch. II (fentanyl).

D'Mon Spears
D'Mon Spears(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Derrick Washington is facing charges that includes PWITD Sch. II (crack cocaine), PWITD Sch. II (powder cocaine) and Distribution of Sch. II (crack cocaine).

Derrick Washington
Derrick Washington(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

The following divisions helped execute the search warrants:

  • EBRSO SWAT
  • BRPD SRT
  • LSP SWAT
  • DEA Baton Rouge Task Force (BRPD, Iberville SO, Gonzales PD)
  • EBRSO K-9
  • EBRSO Uniform Patrol
  • BRPD Street Crimes
  • BRPD CGIC
  • BRPD Intel
  • BRPD K-9
  • LSP Narcotics
  • LSP Gaming
  • BRPD Air support
  • HSI Air support
  • ATF Task Force
  • Zachary Police Department
  • West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Narcotics
  • Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

Khayla Pointer.
Kentucky upsets No. 2 seed LSU in SEC Tournament
Shortstop Jordan Thompson celebrates with teammates after walk-off HR to beat Oklahoma.
Thompson’s off HR lifts No. 7 LSU past Oklahoma, 5-4 in extras
Fisherman rescues man who fell off I-10 into Whiskey Bay, troopers say
Bayou Manchac clearing to help with drainage in three parishes
Dylan Brecheen.
BRPD searching for man for alleged involvement in stealing metal items worth $47K