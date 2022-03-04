EBRSO: Multi-agency investigation leads to drug bust, three arrests

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three men were arrested on drug charges after a joint-agency investigation that spanned over the course of two months, according to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO).

EBRSO Narcotics conducted the investigation along with the Baton Rouge Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) into the the Drug Trafficking Operation (DTO) led by Travis Carroll, also known as “Trap.”

Travis Carroll (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies report throughout the investigation, agents conducted purchases of narcotics including fentanyl and crack cocaine from co-conspirators of Carroll at locations operated by Carroll.

EBRSO confirmed a dozen search warrants were obtained as a result of the investigation. Ten of the warrants were in East Baton Rouge Parish, one in Livingston Parish and one in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The locations searched in East Baton Rouge Parish were on Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., Lehmann St., Lee Dr., S. Flannery Rd., Tiger Bend Rd., and Hanks Dr.

EBRSO detailed the search warrants were executed at the same time with the help of numerous agencies on Thursday, March 3.

The following was seized:

$34,645 (pending seizure)

¼ pound of Crack Cocaine (street value $4,800)

¾ pound of Powder Cocaine (street value $13,000)

¼ ounce of Fentanyl

1 pound of marijuana

1 Pint of Promethazine

2 fully automatic handguns (Glock “switch” illegal conversions)

3 semiautomatic hand guns

Travis Carroll is facing several charges including PWITD Sch. II (crack cocaine), PWITD Sch. II (powder cocaine), PWTID Sch. I (marijuana), and Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia.

D’mon Spears, also known as “Big Mon” is facing charges that include PWITD Sch. II (crack cocaine), PWITD Sch. II (powder cocaine), PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl), Illegal Handling of Machine Guns, Distribution of Sch. II (crack cocaine), and Distribution of Sch. II (fentanyl).

D'Mon Spears (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Derrick Washington is facing charges that includes PWITD Sch. II (crack cocaine), PWITD Sch. II (powder cocaine) and Distribution of Sch. II (crack cocaine).

Derrick Washington (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

The following divisions helped execute the search warrants:

EBRSO SWAT

BRPD SRT

LSP SWAT

DEA Baton Rouge Task Force (BRPD, Iberville SO, Gonzales PD)

EBRSO K-9

EBRSO Uniform Patrol

BRPD Street Crimes

BRPD CGIC

BRPD Intel

BRPD K-9

LSP Narcotics

LSP Gaming

BRPD Air support

HSI Air support

ATF Task Force

Zachary Police Department

West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Narcotics

Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics

