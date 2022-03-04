EBRSO: Multi-agency investigation leads to drug bust, three arrests
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three men were arrested on drug charges after a joint-agency investigation that spanned over the course of two months, according to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO).
EBRSO Narcotics conducted the investigation along with the Baton Rouge Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) into the the Drug Trafficking Operation (DTO) led by Travis Carroll, also known as “Trap.”
Deputies report throughout the investigation, agents conducted purchases of narcotics including fentanyl and crack cocaine from co-conspirators of Carroll at locations operated by Carroll.
EBRSO confirmed a dozen search warrants were obtained as a result of the investigation. Ten of the warrants were in East Baton Rouge Parish, one in Livingston Parish and one in West Baton Rouge Parish.
The locations searched in East Baton Rouge Parish were on Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., Lehmann St., Lee Dr., S. Flannery Rd., Tiger Bend Rd., and Hanks Dr.
EBRSO detailed the search warrants were executed at the same time with the help of numerous agencies on Thursday, March 3.
The following was seized:
- $34,645 (pending seizure)
- ¼ pound of Crack Cocaine (street value $4,800)
- ¾ pound of Powder Cocaine (street value $13,000)
- ¼ ounce of Fentanyl
- 1 pound of marijuana
- 1 Pint of Promethazine
- 2 fully automatic handguns (Glock “switch” illegal conversions)
- 3 semiautomatic hand guns
Travis Carroll is facing several charges including PWITD Sch. II (crack cocaine), PWITD Sch. II (powder cocaine), PWTID Sch. I (marijuana), and Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia.
D’mon Spears, also known as “Big Mon” is facing charges that include PWITD Sch. II (crack cocaine), PWITD Sch. II (powder cocaine), PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl), Illegal Handling of Machine Guns, Distribution of Sch. II (crack cocaine), and Distribution of Sch. II (fentanyl).
Derrick Washington is facing charges that includes PWITD Sch. II (crack cocaine), PWITD Sch. II (powder cocaine) and Distribution of Sch. II (crack cocaine).
The following divisions helped execute the search warrants:
- EBRSO SWAT
- BRPD SRT
- LSP SWAT
- DEA Baton Rouge Task Force (BRPD, Iberville SO, Gonzales PD)
- EBRSO K-9
- EBRSO Uniform Patrol
- BRPD Street Crimes
- BRPD CGIC
- BRPD Intel
- BRPD K-9
- LSP Narcotics
- LSP Gaming
- BRPD Air support
- HSI Air support
- ATF Task Force
- Zachary Police Department
- West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Narcotics
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics
