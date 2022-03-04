Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BRPD searching for man for alleged involvement in stealing metal items worth $47K

Dylan Brecheen.
Dylan Brecheen.(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man for his alleged involvement in stealing numerous metal items and selling them to a scrapyard.

Officials said Dylan Brecheen, 29, stole numerous metal items worth $47,000 from an area business and then sold the items to a scrapyard.

Brecheen frequents the Livingston Parish and Brookstown areas and is believed to be driving a silver 1992 Ford F-150 with the license plate number: Z0348646, according to investigators.

Authorities added he has an active arrest warrant and is wanted for felony theft and simple burglary.

Anyone with information on Brecheen’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

Khayla Pointer.
Kentucky upsets No. 2 seed LSU in SEC Tournament
Shortstop Jordan Thompson celebrates with teammates after walk-off HR to beat Oklahoma.
Thompson’s off HR lifts No. 7 LSU past Oklahoma, 5-4 in extras
Fisherman rescues man who fell off I-10 into Whiskey Bay, troopers say
Bayou Manchac clearing to help with drainage in three parishes