BRPD searching for man for alleged involvement in stealing metal items worth $47K

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man for his alleged involvement in stealing numerous metal items and selling them to a scrapyard.

Officials said Dylan Brecheen, 29, stole numerous metal items worth $47,000 from an area business and then sold the items to a scrapyard.

Brecheen frequents the Livingston Parish and Brookstown areas and is believed to be driving a silver 1992 Ford F-150 with the license plate number: Z0348646, according to investigators.

Authorities added he has an active arrest warrant and is wanted for felony theft and simple burglary.

Anyone with information on Brecheen’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

