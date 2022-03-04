BREC summer camp registration to open March 5

The following information is from BREC.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC offers online summer camp registration for East Baton Rouge Parish residents beginning Saturday, March 5 at 9 a.m. and on Tuesday, March 15 during regular facility hours of operation for out-of-parish residents. Parents or guardians may register in person at the facility of their choice or online at webtrac.brec.org for all locations. All summer camp sessions can be reserved online by East Baton Rouge Parish residents with a 50% payment of total session fees. Summer camp balances are due by April 29. Beginning April 30, full payments of summer camp sessions are required at the time of registration.

Give your child the opportunity to experience Camp BREC, at any of our Community Recreation summer camps at various locations throughout the parish for children ages 4-5 and 6-12. These camp opportunities are created to provide campers with an enjoyable camp experience full of exciting activities and unique field trips. Each of our camps is an inclusive atmosphere that encourages developing friendships and social skills. New this year, Community Recreation is excited to offer specialty camps with a wider variety of activities tailored to the specific interests of our campers. We have developed eight weeks that will concentrate on adding fun and variety to the summer with expert guests/instructors, field trips, crafts and activities that support that week’s specialty.

This summer, BREC will also offer athletic summer camps through our summer sports camp and tennis camp programs. In addition to the community recreation specialty camps, we will also offer special interest summer camps at the Baton Rouge Zoo, Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, Farr Park Equestrian Center, Highland Road Park Observatory, Independence Park Theatre, Magnolia Mound, Perkins Road Extreme Sports Park, BREC Art Camp at Milton J. Womack Park and Zachary Community Park, Outdoor Adventure Camp at Greenwood Community Park and BREC’s Nature Explorers Conservation Camp at Palomino Drive Park.

For our teenagers, BREC will also offer Teen Get Out for ages 12-15. This camp will allow teens to learn about and explore new recreation and leisure opportunities while impacting their community. Daily themed activities will include music, teambuilding, cooking, health and wellness, fitness activities and career exploration with hands-on experience.

BREC will also offer Counselor in Training Programs at Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, Nature Explorers Conservation Camp and BREC Art Camp. Swamp Counselors in Training sessions will continue with new opportunities for CITs to gain skills needed to work as counselors at Bluebonnet Swamp. Topics focus on camper management techniques, leadership training and activity development, as well as job seeking skills to provide valuable experience for potential employment opportunities in the future. Conservation Camps will also offer a week-long Counselors in Training program so that your young adult can learn about becoming a natural resource professional while getting job training and experience. At BREC Art, Counselors in Training will participate in a four-day workshop focusing on how to engage school aged children, rules and etiquette of group settings, teaching tips, creativity for all ages and, of course, ART.

In addition to our many camp offerings, BREC is also proud to offer Camp Sunshine, an exclusive summer camp designed for campers with intellectual and developmental disabilities. All BREC summer camps are inclusive, but Camp Sunshine is for campers who require a smaller group setting with trained staff of this expertise. Before registration is complete, our staff would like to meet your camper to determine if Camp Sunshine is the right opportunity to provide the most meaningful camp experience. Campers needing increased assistance (toileting, feeding, or more than a 1:5 staff ratio, due to challenging behaviors) may be required to have an aide provided by the parents/guardians.

Camper Assessments are made of all campers that have a disability regardless of the camp desired. Trained BREC staff will assess each camper’s needs and ability level, in order to provide the most meaningful camp experience for each camper. Recreation assessments are performed in order to determine the appropriate camp setting for each camper. To schedule an appointment for an assessment call 225-272-9200 ext 1561 or email Blaine Imhoff at blaine. imhoff@brec.org or Molly Orr at molly.orr@brec.org.

This year, East Baton Rouge Parish residents can apply for scholarship opportunities ONLINE with a 50% payment of total session fees. BREC will provide limited scholarship assistance using a sliding scale model based closely on the 2021 State of Louisiana Poverty Guidelines. This excludes camp sessions at the Baton Rouge Zoo, Golf, and Tennis. Scholarships are available on a first come, first serve basis until funds are no longer available.

Do you want to help “Send a Kid to Camp?” If you or a business you know would like to donate funds to help send a kid to camp, please contact the BREC Foundation at 225-226-7381 or info@brecfoundation.org.

Beginning March 5 at 9 a.m., East Baton Rouge Parish residents will be able to register for all locations through WebTrac, BREC’s online registration system, from their computer, tablet or smartphone at webtrac.brec.org. Payments online can be made using a Visa, MasterCard or Discover credit/debit card at webtrac.brec.org. To pay by check or cash, residents can visit the site where they want to attend camp and register during regular facility hours of operation starting March 6. Out-of-parish residents may begin registering online or during regular facility hours of operation starting Tuesday, March 15.

If you have never registered online, BREC recommends that parents or guardians make a login request on Webtrac at least two days prior to registration. The system will ask registrants to set up a household. In order to complete successful online registration, parents or guardians who have registered online before should know their user ID and password ahead of time. If registrants are not sure if they have an account, they can send an email to info@register.brec.org and a BREC staff member will respond as soon as possible.

For more information or a complete list of all BREC summer camps, visit //brec.org/summercamp.

