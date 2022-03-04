Bayou Manchac clearing to help with drainage in three parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When we get a lot of rain in the capital region, it is important it has somewhere to go. That’s why east baton rouge parish officials are helping clear Bayou Manchac to help keep that water flowing.

Bayou Manchac connects the Amite River to the Mississippi, spanning three parishes.

That’s thousands of people with the potential to be impacted by rising water when it rains too much.

“We’ve all got a lot of money and time and passion into our homes and now the question is whether or not it’s even worth the hassle to even live here,” said Ascension Parish resident Hansel Rivere.

This is why East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Iberville parishes are working together to clean up Bayou Manchac and help water flow easier.

“The goal and objective are to reduce the flood risk,” Fred Raiford, transportation and drainage director for East Baton Rouge Parish said, “I’m excited about it, looking at the amount of material we’ve moved, they’re big trees, there are a lot of trees that have fallen in this waterway, and I think what we’re going to do is at least try to get it open and facilitate moving water.”

The clearing project starts at the lower end of Bayou Manchac, near the Amite River, but impacts will be felt for miles.

“Obviously if you don’t dredge out Bayou Manchac, it doesn’t matter what you do, if you keep building houses, build them to the elevation they are, it’s going to continue to become a worse problem,” Rivere said.

It cost one to two million dollars to clear this part of Bayou Manchac in EBR.

