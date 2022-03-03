Ask the Expert
Why BRPD could benefit from the president increasing funds for police

Here's why BRPD could benefit from the president increasing funds for police
By Chris Rosato
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For several years now, protests over deadly shootings of black men at the hands of police officers have popped up all around the country.

A familiar theme in them were calls to defund the police.

But President Biden, in his State of the Union speech Tuesday night, while addressing the rise in crime, made a point to distance himself from those requests.

“We should all agree the answer is not to defund the police...it’s to fund the police...fund them,” President Joe Biden said during the speech.

Some of our congressional leaders shared their thoughts on the president’s words. Some officials said they were happy, others expressed displeasure. Police departments have already begun to use federal funds for improvements thanks to the American Rescue Plan.

Here at home, the big problem for the Baton Rouge Police Department is keeping experienced officers in their ranks. Some officers go through BRPD’s training program only to transfer to another department for better pay.

“When I first took office and I stated that was a priority, it still is today as it was back then. And we’re going to continue moving forward with trying to find revenue sources and dollars to get our police officers where they need to be,” Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul told WAFB.

No Louisiana lawmakers have made any requests to take away any funding from our police but they do want to see more accountability from law enforcement. Even though crime continues to climb, Chief Murphy Paul assures his department gets support from everyone.

“The mayor supports the police department, our city council supports the police department, the community supports the police department. It’s really about identifying the funding for the recurring revenue so we can get our officers where they need to be. So we appreciate our president’s support in recognizing the need to dedicate dollars to law enforcement agencies around the country,” Chief Paul added.

The police chief also says he believes with the operations the department has in place, we’ll begin to see small declines in violent crime.

