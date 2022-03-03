What’s next? Ascension Parish building moratorium set to end in April

ASCENSION, La. (WAFB) - New housing developments have not been allowed to start building in Ascension Parish for the past eight months. As that moratorium end date gets closer, officials and neighbors want to know what’s next.

The development moratorium was one of the steps Ascension Parish officials took to help with drainage and hopefully prevent flooding. It led to some controversies, and now that it’s set to end on April 15th, the next steps are being planned.

When there’s a heavy rainstorm in Ascension Parish, homeowners keep an eye on the sky, and the ground.

Flood fears led to council members approving a nine-month building moratorium that ends next month.

“I feel like not much was accomplished during the moratorium we need to extend it and make some real changes to make life better in Ascension Parish, especially with the drainage,” said Catrina Bonomolo, an Ascension Parish resident and organizer of one of the recall efforts.

The moratorium debate led to recalls for six council members, after they voted to remove the parish president from the drainage board.

“We did not recall any council member; however, we do think we were successful in educating the public on what the councilmen do and trying to get people more involved in the politics of Ascension Parish and paying attention to what’s going on in our parish,” Bonomolo said.

As part of a compromise to keep the parish president on the board, the drainage board hired a planning firm to help them make code changes.

“This company is the one that’s been doing the research, they’ve spent a lot of time in Ascension Parish getting to know the landscape and the daily issues we have with drainage,” council member Chase Melancon said.

Melancon is banking on the firm’s suggestions to keep the parish on track, ending the moratorium on time.

“I support the moratorium ending as long as we approve these new codes, the whole point of this moratorium was to update our codes, have the proper subject matter experts come in here and guide us in the right direction if we don’t approve any of the codes then the moratorium was for nothing just to stop progress for nine months for nothing,” he said.

Some of the code revisions will be presented at Thursday night’s Ascension Parish council meeting and voted on in two weeks at the next meeting.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.