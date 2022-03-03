Warming up, a few showers possible by the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beautiful early spring weather continues today as we remain under the influence of high pressure. Once again, a cool start this morning will give way to a much warmer afternoon as highs climb into the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 3 (WAFB)

Some high, thin clouds will continue to stream through the area, but we’ll stay dry.

Little change is expected into Friday, with a cool morning start in the mid 40s followed by afternoon highs climbing to near 80 degrees by the afternoon. Moisture levels will start to increase by late Friday, but no rainfall is expected.

The weekend forecast calls for a full dose of spring weather as southerly winds strengthen across the area. Mornings will trend warmer, with low temperatures in the mid 50s on Saturday climbing into the low 60s by Sunday. And afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s on both days. The primary changes this weekend will be an increase in humidity, leading to a slight chance of showers.

A cold front is still expected to arrive in the area on Monday. That front should produce good rain chances, followed by cooler temperatures. Model guidance seems to be trending toward the front getting a bit farther south into the Gulf, which would not only result in cooler weather, but also a somewhat drier forecast for at least Tuesday.

The boundary may retreat northward a bit for the second half of the week, leading to a return of scattered showers and t-storms.

Rain totals are generally expected to be less than an inch over the next week for areas near and north of the interstates, with somewhat higher totals possible south of I-10.

