Pedestrian killed on I-12 in Livingston Parish in crash involving 18-wheeler

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pedestrian on Thursday, March 3, on I-12 West in Livingston Parish.

According to authorities, Benjamin Martel, 44, of Ponchatoula, was killed in the crash.

Tpr. Taylor Scrantz said the crash happened as Martel was walking in the left lane on I-12, while at the same time, a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling west on I-12. While Martel was walking in the road, he was hit by the 18-wheeler, Scrantz added.

Martel was pronounced dead on the scene, according to LSP.

Authorities reported the driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and was not injured.

The left lane was blocked on I-12 just before 5 a.m. due to the accident.

Left Lane is blocked on I-12 WEST between Holden & Livingston because of a serious crash, possibly a fatality. No alternate route suggested. pic.twitter.com/ffnFeYTTUD — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) March 3, 2022

All lanes were open by 5:30 a.m.

BREAKING: All lanes are OPEN now between Holden and Livingston following a fatal crash. Traffic slowly returning to normal. pic.twitter.com/UP5K8LMXTr — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) March 3, 2022

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.