Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Pedestrian killed on I-12 in Livingston Parish in crash involving 18-wheeler

One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 19 in Zachary Wednesday, Aug. 28.
One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 19 in Zachary Wednesday, Aug. 28.(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pedestrian on Thursday, March 3, on I-12 West in Livingston Parish.

According to authorities, Benjamin Martel, 44, of Ponchatoula, was killed in the crash.

Tpr. Taylor Scrantz said the crash happened as Martel was walking in the left lane on I-12, while at the same time, a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling west on I-12. While Martel was walking in the road, he was hit by the 18-wheeler, Scrantz added.

Martel was pronounced dead on the scene, according to LSP.

Authorities reported the driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and was not injured.

The left lane was blocked on I-12 just before 5 a.m. due to the accident.

All lanes were open by 5:30 a.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says

Latest News

Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Former social worker Reginald Pitcher teaches at Baton Rouge's Terrace Academy after recently...
68-year-old comes out of retirement to help with teacher shortage
68-year-old comes out of retirement to help with teacher shortage
25 lbs. of cocaine seized during traffic stop on I-10
25 lbs. of cocaine seized during traffic stop on I-10
TikToker jump roping across America for suicide awareness
TikToker jump roping across America for suicide awareness