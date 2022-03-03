Ask the Expert
Off-duty Baton Rouge nurse jumps into action during plane passenger’s medical emergency

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A nurse’s job is never really done, just ask Tina Davis.

Davis is a nurse at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center Emergency Department in Baton Rouge.

In a surprising turn of events, during Davis’ time on a flight headed into New Orleans, a passenger had a medical emergency.

In a surprising turn of events, during Tina Davis’ time on a flight headed into New Orleans, a passenger had a medical emergency.(Tina Davis)

In a social media post on Feb. 28, Davis detailed her experience.

Davis wrote a man had “fallen down face forward while walking back from the restroom.”

The nurse says “almost like a reflex,” she started to unbuckle her seatbelt and jump into action, checking the passenger’s vitals and pulse.

In a surprising turn of events, during Tina Davis’ time on a flight headed into New Orleans, a passenger had a medical emergency.(Tina Davis)

After a few minutes passed, the man was able to sit and stand on his own.

Once the passenger’s breathing returned to a normal rate, Davis says she kept an eye on him during the rest of the flight.

“I guess I’m never truly off-duty, but I’m glad I was in the right place at the right time,” she went on to say.

As of Thursday, March 3, the post had over 400 likes and dozens of shares.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

