No. 7 LSU takes down UNO, 11-3; extends winning streak to 5
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 7 LSU (8-1) extended its winning streak to five games after taking down the University of New Orleans (5-2), 11-3, on Wednesday, March 2, at Alex Box Stadium.
The Privateers got things started in the top of the first inning as Anthony Herron Jr. hit an RBI sac-fly to right field to score Kasten Furr to give them an early 1-0 lead.
UNO’s lead would not last long as the Tigers tied the game in the bottom half of the inning as Cade Doughty hit an RBI double to left field, his team-leading fifth double of the season to tie the game at 1-1.
Dylan Crews would score from third base on a passed ball to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead. Doughty would later come around to score on a Jordan Thompson RBI groundout to give them a 3-1 lead.
UNO would pick up another run in the top of the second inning as Jeissy De La Cruz grounded out to shortstop allowing Issac Williams to score to make it 3-2.
In the bottom of the second inning, the Tigers would add three more runs to their lead to make it 6-2. Tre’ Morgan would double to left field allowing Gavin Dugas to score to make it 4-2. Crews would extend his hitting streak to five games on a RBI single to left field to score Milazzo to make it 5-2.
Morgan would later come around to score on a RBI fielder’s choice from Doughty to make it 6-2.
The Tigers would add another run in the bottom of the fifth inning off a mammoth shot from Jacob Berry to right field to give LSU a 7-2 lead.
LSU would put the game out of reach in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Tigers scored four runs to make it 11-2. Doughty would lead things off with a solo shot to left field, his team-leading 16th of the season to make it 8-2.
Thompson would hit his third double of the season, to left field to score Berry to give LSU a 9-2 lead. With the bases loaded, Tyler McManus would hit an RBI sac-fly to right field to score Collier Cranford to make it 10-2.
Morgan would hit an RBI infield single to second base to allow Drew Bianco to score to make it 11-2 after seven innings.
The Privateers would add another run in the top of the eighth inning as they took advantage of an LSU error to make it 11-3.
LSU will head to Houston, Texas for the Shriners Classic to face Oklahoma on Friday, March 4. The first pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.