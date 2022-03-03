New project plans to tackle blighted areas in north Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For years, homeowners have complained about empty lots becoming dumping grounds. A new plan is expected to change that.

Iris Washington has called Hollywood Street home for about 23 years. She takes pride in caring for her property even though houses around hers have been seemingly forgotten.

“Oh, I can’t stand the trash because I try to keep my yard up, I try to keep my property up. I have two abandoned properties on each side of me that I have to try to pick paper up, keep clean in my yard. I have men come over, I ask them can they help me cut the lawn on each side of me, and I have to pay for that,” explained Washington.

Just down Hollywood Street, it’s a far cry from the glitz and glamour of its namesake. Instead, it looks more like a dump, a house that caught fire a few years ago. Tires, trash, and even an old bathtub are dumped in the yard, with the piles attracting mosquitos and rodents.

“Blighted housing is a big issue that most people can’t tackle of their own,” explained Caleb Morrow, who works with Sahene Construction.

Morrow is at the “Blight Removal Project,” meeting Wednesday, March 2 to see how his company can help clean up uncared for properties.

“So, one of my major initiatives is economic growth, but what businesses wants to plant next to a burnt down house. When you do those things now, you invite drugs, crime and other things that come into those communities where those houses are…all of those blighted lots are,” said EBR Metro Council Member Darryl Hurst.

Hurst is overseeing the Blight Removal Project. Its focus goes beyond cleaning abandoned residential and commercial properties, but also getting rid of forgotten cars, clearing out lots that have become dumping grounds for tires and trash and pulling overgrown weeds.

“So, I know we have a couple of contractors here that actually have businesses in District 5 which touches my heart because they have been here for a number of years,, and they want to see where they work, live, and play be a place where they can thrive,” added Hurst.

The project will use the American Rescue Fund Plan dollars to pay licensed construction companies and contractors. They must submit a bid for the junky property they want to help cleanup or in some cases tear down. Starting March 2, every Wednesday there will be another listing of blighted properties to let companies know what needs to be taken care.

Demolition bids are due this Friday, March 4.

Hurst said right now, they are focusing on nine residential and commercial properties. Then, workers will have around five business days to get started on the project.

If you have an area you believe is blighted, you can call 311 to make a formal report.

Hurst said they have already started putting this plan into action. Just last week, Council Member Hurst DPW workers cleaned out some the garbage underneath the Bluegrass Bridge.

