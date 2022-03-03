LSU struggles to close out No. 14 Arkansas, falling 77-76

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (20-10, 8-9 SEC) struggled to close out No. 14 Arkansas (23-7, 12-5 SEC) on the road and fell 77-76 to drop below .500 in SEC play.

The Tigers started the second half on a 7-0 run to give them a 42-35 lead over the Razorbacks, capped off by a Darius Days layup. However, LSU would miss their next six shots, opening the door for Arkansas to cut the lead down to one off an Au’Diese Toney bucket to make it 42-41.

Shareef O’Neal would get the Tigers lead back to three on a dunk to make it 46-43. Then, a pair of free throws from Davonte Davis would cut the LSU lead back down to one. Next, a Jaylin Williams layup would give the Razorbacks their first lead of the second half at 47-46.

Williams would extend that lead on a pair of free throws to make it 49-46. Brandon Murray would cut the lead back down to one on a layup to make it 49-48. JD Notae would answer with a three to extend the Arkansas lead to 52-48.

Tari Eason would go on a 9-2 run to give LSU back the lead at 57-54 with just under eight minutes left to play. Eason would start with a pair of free throws to cut the Razorback lead back down to two at 52-50, and then, he would give LSU the lead on a three-pointer to make it 53-52 with 9:25 left to play. It was his second made three-pointer of the game.

Eason would later extend the Tigers lead to three on a jumper to make it 55-52. After a pair of Stanley Umude free throws to cut the lead down to one at 55-54, Eason would then knock down a pair of free throws to make it 57-54.

Mwani Wilkinson would knock down a three to give LSU a six-point lead at 60-54 with 7:17 left to play. Notae would answer with a bucket to make it 60-56. Eason would get the Tiger lead to seven on a free throw to make it 63-56.

Late in the second half with the Tigers leading 74-70, Toney would draw the foul on Eason, his fifth of the game. Eason left the game with 1:35 left to play. Eason would finish the game with 24 points, going 10-of-10 from the free throw line.

Toney would knock down two free throws to cut the Tiger lead to 74-72. He would later tie the game at 74-74 with 1:20 left.

Xavier Pinson would answer on the other end for LSU as the Tigers retook the lead at 76-74 with just under a minute to play. Wilkinson would be called for a flagrant foul and Kamani Johnson would make a free throw to cut the lead down to one at 76-75.

Notae would get fouled by Wilkinson and knocked down a pair of three throws with less than 10 seconds left to play to give the Razorbacks a 77-76 win over the Tigers.

The Tigers return home for the season finale against No. 25 Alabama at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 5.

