Italian Orange-Fig Cookies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fig cookies are mainstay on the tables of Italians in Louisiana at every holiday and family gathering. They are especially prominent on St. Joseph’s Day Altars found in homes and churches throughout South Louisiana. Though the traditional fig cookies require great skills and lots of effort, we found an easy, even gluten-free alternative to curb your cravings. Try it, and let us know what you think!

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 3 Dozen

Ingredients:

½ cup finely chopped dried figs

1 tbsp grated orange zest

2 (8-ounce) packages almond paste

1 cup sugar, divided

1 cup confectioners’ sugar, divided

2 tbsps apricot preserves

3 large egg whites, at room temperature

Method:

Preheat oven to 325°F. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside. In the bowl of a food processor, combine almond paste, ½ cup sugar and ½ cup confectioners’ sugar then pulse until fine crumbs form. Add preserves and mix. Add egg whites, one at a time, pulsing after each addition. Transfer mixture to a large bowl then fold in figs and orange zest.

NOTE: Dough will be sticky. Place remaining sugar and confectioners’ sugar in 2 separate shallow bowls. Drop tablespoonfuls of dough into sugar, gently coat and shape into 1¼-inch balls. Repeat in confectioners’ sugar. Place sugar-coated cookie doughs 1 inch apart on prepared baking sheets. Bake 24–28 minutes or until tops are cracked and bottoms are golden brown. Remove from oven and transfer to wire racks to cool.

