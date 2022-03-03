Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Fire intentionally set destroys vacant house on N. 42nd Street

In 2018, LDAF says firefighters fought 676 wildfires across Louisiana.
In 2018, LDAF says firefighters fought 676 wildfires across Louisiana.(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fire vacant house on N. 42nd Street in Baton Rouge, near Gus Young Avenue, was ruled arson early Thursday morning.

According to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), firefighters arrived at the home around 2:13 a.m. in the 1400 block of N. 42nd Street on March 3 to find fire burning in several areas of the house.

Once the fire was put out around 2:47 a.m., crews determined there were multiple points of ignition.

Officials say because fire heavily damaged a good portion of the house, it was ruled as a total loss.

Entergy and EMS also responded to the scene.

Anyone with any information related to the fire is asked to contact the Fire Investigations’ Division at (225) 354-1419.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says

Latest News

Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Former social worker Reginald Pitcher teaches at Baton Rouge's Terrace Academy after recently...
68-year-old comes out of retirement to help with teacher shortage
68-year-old comes out of retirement to help with teacher shortage
25 lbs. of cocaine seized during traffic stop on I-10
25 lbs. of cocaine seized during traffic stop on I-10
TikToker jump roping across America for suicide awareness
TikToker jump roping across America for suicide awareness