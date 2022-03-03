Fire intentionally set destroys vacant house on N. 42nd Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fire vacant house on N. 42nd Street in Baton Rouge, near Gus Young Avenue, was ruled arson early Thursday morning.

According to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), firefighters arrived at the home around 2:13 a.m. in the 1400 block of N. 42nd Street on March 3 to find fire burning in several areas of the house.

Once the fire was put out around 2:47 a.m., crews determined there were multiple points of ignition.

Officials say because fire heavily damaged a good portion of the house, it was ruled as a total loss.

Entergy and EMS also responded to the scene.

Anyone with any information related to the fire is asked to contact the Fire Investigations’ Division at (225) 354-1419.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.