EBR School Board leaders meeting to discuss final re-districting lines throughout the district

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish school leaders have an important meeting Thursday, Mar. 3. They are talking through pivotal conversations about final re-districting lines throughout the district.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board said residents have been able to create and suggest their district lines. This adds a layer of transparency and engagement for residents of the parish.

One of the biggest debates was creating more districts or just leaving it at nine. Some believe adding more districts would create better representation.

A final plan will be recommended on Mar. 3, pending final approval on Mar. 17, 2022.

