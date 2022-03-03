District Donuts to close Baton Rouge location, company says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - District Donuts Sliders Brew will be closing its Baton Rouge location the company told WAFB in a statement.

The donut shop, located in Towne Center at 7415 Corporate Blvd., will permanently close on March 15.

The company said it’s shutting the shop’s doors because “Towne Center is relocating several businesses to make room for re-development on the property.”

“District Donuts Sliders Brew is offering all employees affected by the closure the opportunity to transition into roles at their other locations in New Orleans, as well as severance to support them during their new job search should they choose to not pursue a transfer opportunity,” the company said.

District Donuts opened its Towne Center location in May 2017.

“The company wishes to express sincere gratitude to the loyal fans who supported District Donuts Sliders Brew’s Baton Rouge location and the hardworking and caring team members who served the community over the last five years,” the company said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.