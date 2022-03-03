Ask the Expert
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted on attempted first-degree murder

Joseph Mitchell Jr.
Joseph Mitchell Jr.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are searching for the whereabouts of a man wanted on attempted first-degree murder.

Officials state that Joseph Mitchell Jr., 24, is wanted on charges of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

They believe that Mitchell fired multiple times into a vehicle that was occupied by two individuals. One victim suffered sustained apparent gunshot wounds, he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries at the time.

If you have information on the location of the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com.

