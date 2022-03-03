Child hit by vehicle shortly after exiting school bus suffers minor injuries

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The Central Police Department is investigating an accident that involved a child being hit by a vehicle not long after getting off a school bus on Thursday, March 3.

Police Chief Roger Corcoran released the following statement:

“Today at approximately 3:56pm, Central Police Department responded to a traffic accident involving a child. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered an elementary school aged child exited a school bus on Greystone Road near Denham Road. While the mother was speaking to the school bus driver, the child ran into traffic on Denham Road and was struck by a vehicle. The bus was on Greystone with its arms and signs activated to stop traffic on Greystone. At no time did a vehicle attempt to pass the school bus. The child was transported to an area hospital and found to have minor, non-life threatening injuries. The accident remains under investigation.”

