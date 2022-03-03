Certain devices can be linked to multiple shootings in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - They’re known as “glock switch’s”, although the Glock gun manufacturers have nothing to do with this small piece of metal. They’re illegal and police say they’re extremely dangerous.

“It goes into the back and deactivates the semi-automatic part of it. And so, you’re basically allowed to flip between safe, semi-auto, and full-auto,” said Dillon McClain with Jim’s Firearms.

Fully automatic weapons, or guns that fire multiple rounds at once, are illegal to own in most cases. But criminals are adjusting their guns to make them fire faster by installing parts like the Glock switch. District Attorney Hillar Moore suspects Glock switches were used in several deadly shootings in East Baton Rouge recently.

“I believe we have around 30 Glock switch potential machine gun cases,” said Moore.

A gun tweaked with a Glock switch changes the rate of fire making it harder for a target to dodge multiple bullets and putting officers at greater risk when they respond to active scenes.

“And anyone that’s anywhere close or around that have nothing to do with the intended target is now a potential victim,” Moore added.

Dillon McClain says he’s disturbed by how easy it is to install one of these switches.

“Just from the number of people that I’ve heard that do have them now and as big of a problem it’s gotten with it...it sounds like it is pretty easy, unfortunately,” said McClain.

And says he’s baffled by how easy it is to get your hands on one of these online.

“I don’t know how it hasn’t gotten onto somebody’s radar yet. We’ve tried letting our local ATF know as far as sheriff’s offices as well, they know about it and it’s still with the web, one thing goes down and I guess another comes right back up,” McClain continued.

If caught with a gun tweaked to become fully automatic, you could land up to 10 years in prison.

The District Attorney and his team are looking closely at coming up with some legislation that adjusts the state’s machine gun statute to mirror the Federal statute.

Louisiana’s statute says a Machine gun is any gun that fires at least 8 consecutive bullets with one pull of the trigger.

The Federal statute says a machine gun is any weapon that shoots, is designed to shoot, or can be readily restored to shoot, automatically more than one shot, without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.