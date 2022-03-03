68-year-old comes out of retirement to help with teacher shortage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At a time when school districts are asking former teachers to come out of retirement, one man decided to answer the call.

At Baton Rouge’s Jefferson Terrace Academy has his 5th-grade students give presentations on important figures in history, hoping that they will get the mindset that they can do anything as long as they put in the work.

“I love them…like these kids right here, I love them. I want to show them that there’s a better way,” Reginald Pitcher tells WAFB.

Former social worker Reginald Pitcher teachers at Baton Rouge's Terrace Academy after recently coming out of retirement. (WAFB)

At 68, Pitcher is teaching social studies and science, but five years ago he retired, after several years working as a social worker for the foster care system and the juvenile justice system.

Now he’s worried about what’s going on in the world.

“Looking at the TV and watching the news seeing so many of young people killing each other, you know, going to jail and I remember the kids that I come in contact with. If they would have gotten a solid foundation early on in life like in elementary school what difference would it have made for them had they gotten that,” Pitcher explains.

It’s why he is teaching today, wanting to remind students that they can do more with their lives and it does not have to result in violence.

“If I could help five keep them from falling in that path then my work is not in vain,” Pitcher explains.

He says he can relate to some of his students because he too did not always have it easy growing up.

“I have experienced a lot of the things that they’ve experienced. I’ve been in gangs, I’ve robbed, I’ve stole and I’ve sold drugs. You know, I’ve done all of that growing up in the projects. So, there is not a lot of things that they’re doing or have done or going to do that I haven’t already done.”

At a time when Louisiana’s Teacher Workforce has seen a 30% drop in people wanting to be teachers, Pitcher says this has been the most rewarding job he has ever done, and he says he will continue to work to make a difference in his students’ lives.

“I want to at least try to save some kids. I know I can’t save all of them, but I can make a difference with some of them. If I can make a difference with some of them, maybe they’ll grow up and do the same thing for somebody else that I am doing for them” says Pitcher.

