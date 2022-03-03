32nd Annual Attic Trash & Treasure Sale happening this weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For shoppers in the Capital Area who love good deals and bargains, the Annual Attic Trash & Treasure Sale is making its return.
The beloved garage sale is happening March 4-6 at the old Rite Aid located at 1029 Millerville Road.
SALE HOURS:
Friday, March 4
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 6
10 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
On Sunday, all items will be half priced. Admission is free. Credit cards are accepted.
