25 lbs. of cocaine seized during traffic stop on I-10

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two Houston residents have been arrested after Troopers found them in possession of a large quantity of cocaine during a traffic stop in Iberville Parish Wednesday, according to Louisiana State Police.

Officials say Troopers stopped a 2015 Nissan Sentra on I-10 East on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.

During the traffic stop, investigators say they located 25 pounds of cocaine inside the Nissan.

State police say they then arrested the two occupants of the vehicle, Marco Antonio Hernandez Garcia, 35, and Maria Lizeth Rodriguez Hernandez, 20, both of Houston.

Louisiana State Police say Troopers seized 25 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on I-10 East in Iberville Parish on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (Louisiana State Police)

Both Garcia and Hernandez were booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on the charge of possession with the intent to distribute schedule II drugs.

