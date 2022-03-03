Patient transported in critical condition after shooting on North Blvd., responders say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, March 3, according to emergency responders.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to a shooting on North Boulevard near 16th Street under the I-110 overpass shortly before 4 p.m.

No other details were available.

