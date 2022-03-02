YOUR MONEY: Five best things to buy in March

Information provided by RetailMeNot.com

Whatever you need to (or want to) buy in March, there are plenty of sales to shop and smart buys to make.

1. Tax Software (Average Discount: 35% Off)

While February is, historically, the biggest month for filling taxes, plenty still need to file — especially those who need extra time due to complicated tax returns. And the top tax software companies will continue duking it out over their business. In addition to promo codes for straight-up discounts, check for other valuable savings like free expert help from tax pros. Check out the best H&R Block discounts and the best TurboTax discounts for 2022 (tax year 2021).

2. Sunglasses (Average Discount: 27% Off)

With all seasonal items, timing your sunglasses purchase is a balancing act. Shopping during cold weather may mean bigger discounts, but shopping during sunnier seasons means a better selection and newer styles. So March is a sweet spot. Demand isn’t as high as it’ll be in July when everyone is thinking about shades, but retailers are already stocking this year’s styles and hoping to tempt shoppers into a purchase. The deepest discounts can be found on last year’s styles as designers and retailers will be launching and putting out new inventory for the next few months. Shoppers can find deals like $60 off a second pair, plus 5% cash back from Sunglass Hut. Target is also famous (infamous?) for putting things on sale you didn’t quite know you needed yet — so check out its coupons and category discounts for sunglasses savings (and other early discounts on summer fashions).

3. Outdoor Sports & Fitness Products (Average Discount: 26% Off)

As winter wanes, the outdoors start to seem more appealing to those in cold climates. Those who flocked to gyms in the new year might be finding the indoors a little stuffy. And retailers are ready to welcome them into the outdoors with everything from running shoes, to kayaks, to sporting equipment, to transitional athletic clothing. Check out Dick’s Sporting Goods, Academy Sports + Outdoors and Cabela’s the moment you flip the calendar to March.

4. Kids’ Apparel (Average Discount: 21% Off)

While adults might be able to wear last year’s clothing another year (or more), kids grow! So a new season means the need to go shopping if you don’t have a hand-me-down connection. Retailers compete by cutting parents a break, offering deals on clothing for toddlers and children. Plus, Easter is just around the corner, so you’ll likely see some enticing offers on little Easter dresses, Easter suits and Easter outfits.

Check out Target, Carter’s, Macy’s and Kohl’s for deals on clothes that your kid will likely get grass stains on.

5. Travel: Hotels, Resorts, etc. (Average Discount: 18% Off)

With another COVID wave dwindling, travelers are once again turning hopefully to the skies, roads and waters. Those who may not have seen spring break travel as a possibility just months ago are considering getaways. And summer vacation is just around the corner, too. Restrictions and testing requirements still make traveling internationally a bit iffy, so set your bargain-hunting sights on domestic destinations. Top deals include 20% off early bookings with Expedia, 4% cash back when you book with Hertz by March 31, 15% off when you book early with IHG and 30% off on beach stays via Hotels.com.

Tip: If you need to rent a car, make your reservation as far in advance as possible. There’s still a rental car shortage, as rental companies are struggling to boost their fleets due to the ongoing chip shortage. Booking early may not save you as much as you like, but it will help you ensure you actually get a budget friendly midsize car rather than whatever’s left.

