Where you can donate your Mardi Gras beads

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army wants you to avoid tossing out all of the Mardi Gras beads you caught and do some good at the same time.

Thousands of beads end up in the trash, your closet, or worse, the gutter every year.

The group said you can drop your beads off on Airline Highway.

