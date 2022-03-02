Ask the Expert
Where you can donate your Mardi Gras beads

You caught ’em, now donate ’em: Where to donate your Mardi Gras beads
You caught ’em, now donate ’em: Where to donate your Mardi Gras beads(tcw-wafb)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army wants you to avoid tossing out all of the Mardi Gras beads you caught and do some good at the same time.

Thousands of beads end up in the trash, your closet, or worse, the gutter every year.

The group said you can drop your beads off on Airline Highway.

CLICK HERE for more information on the Salvation Army.

