Where to get ashes on Ash Wednesday in the Capital Area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lenten Season, is observed on Wednesday, March 2. There are several churches and services across the Capital Area distributing ashes.

Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (15615 Jefferson Highway)

8:45 a.m.

Noon

6:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church (445 Marquette Avenue)

6:30 a.m.

8:00 a.m.

Noon

6:00 p.m.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church (2250 Main Street)

Noon

6:00 p.m.

St. Agnes Catholic Church (749 East Blvd.)

6:00 a.m.

Noon

5:30 p.m.

St. Joseph Cathedral (401 Main Street)

7:30 a.m.

Noon

St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church (9150 Highland Rd.)

8:30 a.m.

Noon

6:30 p.m.

St. Patrick Catholic Church (12424 Brogdon Lane)

8:00 a.m.

Noon

6:30 p.m.

University Methodist (3350 Dalrymple Drive)

Ashes to Geaux

7 a.m. - 9 a.m.

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.