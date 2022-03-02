Town of White Castle turns up for Mardi Gras

WHITE CASTLE, La. (WAFB) - They were cutting up in the Town of White Castle Tuesday, March,1 for their annual Mardi Gras parade.

Everyone was excited to enjoy the holiday, after missing out on the fun last year.

It was just a big block party in White Castle.

From the floats, people riding on horseback, dancing in the streets, kids looking for throws, and everyone just having a great time.

“It feels like one big family here in the Town of White Castle. We like to call ourselves the small town with a big heart,” said John Morris, Mayor of White Castle.

But the star of the show was the food.

“Chicken, sausage, pork chop, deer sausage,” said one person.

“Every Mardi Gras we cook fried pigtail and turkey wings and everyone enjoys it,” said another man.

“Boiled food, turkey necks, stripe, pig feet, chitterlings, what y’all want come get some,” said one man.

“Better than Popeyes, better than Popeyes,” said another guy.

And Covid couldn’t hold back this Mardi Gras celebration any longer.

“Having a good time, enjoying our self, with no violence. That’s what we like, no violence,” said one woman.

“No Covid, no, none of that. We’re just here to have fun,” said one man.

“We’ve been locked up for two long years, and we’re out here to chow down. Happy Mardi Gras to everybody,” said one woman.

“It’s a miracle to be back, get the family back together. It’s lovely, it really is,” said one man.

“It was real, real sad not having Mardi Gras the last few years, but we back now,” said one man.

The Mayor of the town says scenes like this, are what Mardi Gras in White Castle is all about.

“You had hundreds of people out here, on the route, and they’re just having fun, you know just throwing to the little kids, real happy to see them in this part. So we’re grateful to have them and the streeets are packed,” said Mayor Morris.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.