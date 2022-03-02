Suspect wanted for murder of 22-year-old mother extradited to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Baton Rouge Police Department say they have extradited a suspect to Baton Rouge who was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman on Alvin Dark Avenue on Sept. 4, 2020.

Vernell Lockett (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Vernell Lockett, 25, was previously in custody in the Madison Parish Jail for unrelated charges, authorities say.

Police say Lockett was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon for the Sept. 4, 2020 death of Pauliqua Evans, 25, of Baton Rouge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.