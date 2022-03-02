Ask the Expert
Suspect wanted for murder of 22-year-old mother extradited to Baton Rouge

By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Baton Rouge Police Department say they have extradited a suspect to Baton Rouge who was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman on Alvin Dark Avenue on Sept. 4, 2020.

Vernell Lockett
Vernell Lockett(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Vernell Lockett, 25, was previously in custody in the Madison Parish Jail for unrelated charges, authorities say.

Police say Lockett was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon for the Sept. 4, 2020 death of Pauliqua Evans, 25, of Baton Rouge.

