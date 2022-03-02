Southern falls 7-3 to McNeese

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern fell in a midweek contest against in-state rival McNeese State at Lee Hines Field on Tuesday, March 1.

The final score was 7-3. With the loss, the Jags dropped to 2-7 on the season.

Information provided by Southern Athletics:

The Jaguars picked up three runs off eight hits on the day. In the first inning, Jovante Dorris homered over the left field wall giving the Jags their first run of the day.

In the fourth inning, Tremaine Spears nailed a home run over the right center field wall to pull the Jaguars within two runs of the Cowboys, 4-2.

In the fifth inning, JJ Rollon hit a line drive down the left field line sending Dorris racing from second base to give the Jags their third and final score of the day.

“We beat ourselves tonight,” said head coach Chris Crenshaw. “To come out and give up three earned runs and we had only had three runs the game would still be going on if we just make a play early on.”

Khristian Paul picks up his first loss of the season. The Jaguars’ scoring came from Dorris with two runs and Spears with one run. Both batters finished the night with a home run each.

