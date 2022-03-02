Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Southern falls 7-3 to McNeese

Southern fell in a midweek contest against in-state rival McNeese State at Lee Hines Field on Tuesday, March 1. The final score was 7-3.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern fell in a midweek contest against in-state rival McNeese State at Lee Hines Field on Tuesday, March 1.

The final score was 7-3. With the loss, the Jags dropped to 2-7 on the season.

Information provided by Southern Athletics:

The Jaguars picked up three runs off eight hits on the day. In the first inning, Jovante Dorris homered over the left field wall giving the Jags their first run of the day.

In the fourth inning, Tremaine Spears nailed a home run over the right center field wall to pull the Jaguars within two runs of the Cowboys, 4-2.

In the fifth inning, JJ Rollon hit a line drive down the left field line sending Dorris racing from second base to give the Jags their third and final score of the day.

“We beat ourselves tonight,” said head coach Chris Crenshaw. “To come out and give up three earned runs and we had only had three runs the game would still be going on if we just make a play early on.”

Khristian Paul picks up his first loss of the season. The Jaguars’ scoring came from Dorris with two runs and Spears with one run. Both batters finished the night with a home run each.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

Southern falls 7-3 to McNeese
LSU Tigers
LSU women’s basketball asking fans to send team off to Nashville for SEC Tournament
LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant
Haleigh Bryant named SEC Co-Specialist of the Week
LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3)
Pointer & Morris named to All-SEC teams