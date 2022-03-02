Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

NYPD investigating 7 attacks on Asian women in 2-hour period

The NYPD is searching for a man they say attacked seven Asian women in a 2-hour period.
The NYPD is searching for a man they say attacked seven Asian women in a 2-hour period.(NYPD via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - The New York Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly attacked seven Asian women.

According to the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, these separate incidents occurred over a 2-hour period Sunday evening.

Police say the victims were struck without provocation or prior interaction.

Six of the women were hit in the face. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Surveillance video of the suspect was released by police. The man in question is seen wearing a light blue T-shirt, dark pants and a multi-colored backpack.

The NYPD is searching for a man they say attacked seven Asian women in a 2-hour period.
The NYPD is searching for a man they say attacked seven Asian women in a 2-hour period.(NYPD via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

A bride on a transplant waiting list got the call that she matched to a donor days before she...
Bride gets heart transplant on her wedding day
The hugs couldn’t wait for Halyna Marchenko and her two children when they fully cleared...
Good Samaritan donates airline miles to bring Ukrainian family to the US
A bride on a transplant waiting list got the call that she matched to a donor days before she...
Bride gets heart transplant on her wedding day
President Joe Biden, besmirched with ashes on Ash Wednesday, talked to reporters before heading...
LIVE: Biden, Cabinet fan out around nation to sell domestic agenda
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
New Biden pandemic plan: Closer to normal for the nation