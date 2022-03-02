Nice spring weather continues through the end of the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Quiet and pleasant weather will continue through the end of the week as high pressure gradually builds in from the west.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 2 (WAFB)

Cool morning starts in the 40s will give way to above-normal afternoon temperatures as highs climb from the mid 70s today to near 80° by Friday.

Dry weather should also remain in place through the end of the workweek.

A few showers return to the forecast this weekend as high pressure shifts to our east and moisture moves inland from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain chances will run 20%-30% for Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will continue to trend warmer, reaching the low to mid 80s.

A much more unsettled pattern appears possible for next week as a cold front approaches and potentially stalls along the Gulf Coast. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms will be possible over the course of several days. Forecast is still on the low side with regards to rain chances, but this could be a welcomed soaking for the area. The week starts on the warm side, with highs in the low 80s, but temperatures should drop closer to normal levels (low 70s) with the front potentially just to our south, along with the impact of clouds and rainfall.

