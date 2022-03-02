Families form special bond after rainbow baby born

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - About ten percent of women in the U.S. struggle to have a baby. Here in Louisiana, it’s difficult for families to use a surrogate since state law forbids compensation.

Kelly and Kyle Savant lost three babies to miscarriages, then Kelly met Jasmine Johnson Isaac through a surrogacy Facebook group. She gave the Savants the answer to their prayers.

Ainsley Rain was born February 14, 2022, with double the love to first-time parents Kelly and Kyle Savant but carried by Jasmine Johnson Isaac.

“The relationship that we’ve built over this time has been pretty incredible,” Kyle Savant said.

“Infertility is something that you hope is a nightmare and that you wake up from,” Kelly Savant said.

The Savants had been trying to have a baby for seven years when they met Jasmine.

“It was just to help someone experience the same love I have for my kids, that was more my priority,” Jasmine said.

In Louisiana, Jasmine cannot be paid to be a surrogate, but she says she felt called to be a surrogate even without compensation.

“I’ve had a miscarriage and so just to know that feeling and feel that void, if I could prevent someone from experiencing it then I would try,” Jasmine said.

Both couples said the process was not an easy one. Doctor Jay Huber helped them do two embryo transfers.

“The doctor had his game plan in place, and it took the second time,” Jasmine said.

The second one becomes their rainbow baby.

“Ainsley Rain Savant, we picked her middle name because she’s a rainbow baby, they come after miscarriage or loss, and Jasmine and I have both experienced miscarriages in the past, so we chose the middle name of rain to represent a rainbow,” Kelly said.

The Savants said thanks are not enough to show their appreciation to Jasmine for carrying their rainbow baby and her husband, Maurece, for supporting the process.

“Definitely want Jasmine and Maurece in our lives, the gift they have given us will never be forgotten, I don’t imagine them not coming over, I don’t imagine us not being part of each other’s lives,” Kelly said.

