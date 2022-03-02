Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Crews respond to fire at apartment complex on Rodin Drive

*Note: This is a generic photo
*Note: This is a generic photo(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews responded to a fire Tuesday evening at the Melrose Apartments in the 1100 block of Rodin Drive.

The fire began around 5:11 p.m. in one of the units, firefighters say. Crews had the fire under control by 5:30 p.m.

Fire investigators say all of the fire damage was contained to the unit where the fire started, but adjacent units received smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

Good times are rolling in New Roads!
Good times are rolling in New Roads!
Mardi Gras in Mamou is unlike anywhere else
Mardi Gras in Mamou is unlike anywhere else
WAFB Mardi Gras 2022 coverage
WAFB Mardi Gras 2022 coverage
A live look at New Orleans on Fat Tuesday
A live look at New Orleans on Fat Tuesday