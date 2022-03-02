Crews respond to fire at apartment complex on Rodin Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews responded to a fire Tuesday evening at the Melrose Apartments in the 1100 block of Rodin Drive.

The fire began around 5:11 p.m. in one of the units, firefighters say. Crews had the fire under control by 5:30 p.m.

Fire investigators say all of the fire damage was contained to the unit where the fire started, but adjacent units received smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

