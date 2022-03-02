Ask the Expert
APSO launches program to give youth experience in law enforcement

APSO is using license plate readers to find stolen vehicles and even missing people.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) has launched a new program that hopes to get more teenagers interested in law enforcement.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, the APSO will be accepting applications through March 31 for the Explorers Program.

The new initiative is designed to give youth ages 14-18 living in Ascension Parish training and experience in law enforcement, Sheriff Webre says.

For anyone interested in applying, you can expect to learn about the law, law enforcement techniques and organizational skills.

Officials report classes will include shooting range, education, K9 operations, traffic safety, self-defense, first aid/CPR, crime scenes, and SWAT team.

The APSO Explorers Program will meet every third Tuesday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Classes begin Tuesday, April 19 and continue until Nov. 1. The program will restart in 2023.

Pick up and return all completed applications to:

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Range

9134 S. Saint Landry Road

Gonzales, La. 70737 Attn: Brett.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD A COPY OF THE APPLICATION.

You can also emailed a completed application to: bweinberger@ascensionsheriff.com.

